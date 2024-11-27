Catholic World News

14th-century English church suffers extensive vandalism

November 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: Two teen vandals have caused extensive damage to the Church of St. Margaret in Bowers Gifford, Essex. The vandals destroyed the organ, broke a stained glass window, and damaged the altar, lectern, and other items.

Dedicated in 1350, the church was originally a Catholic church. The Church of England took control of it during the Reformation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!