Jimmy Lai ‘convicted’ of good journalism, McGurn argues

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Wall Street Journal columnist William McGurn, writing about the Hong Kong trial of Jimmy Lai (who is his godson), remarks that prosecutors have only been able to prove that Lai was an effective journalist. As for the charge that Lai was attempting to influence the US against the Chinese govenment, McGurn writes, “the Hong Kong government can’t seem to make up its mind whether Jimmy was carrying out an American plot or directing America to carry out his.”

