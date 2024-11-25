Catholic World News

Accusations, approval, and truth: papal homily for feast of Christ the King, World Youth Day

November 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on November 24, the Solemnity of Christ the King and 39th World Youth Day. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life, which oversees World Youth Day, was the principal celebrant.

Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day, Pope Francis encouraged the youth present in the basilica “to reflect, in the light of the Word of God, on three ideas that can help us face [contemporary] challenges courageously. These three ideas are accusations, approval and truth.”

In discussing these three ideas, Pope Francis reflected on Christ before Pilate and applied his reflections to youth. He concluded:

Let us keep our gaze fixed on Jesus, on his Cross and on Mary, our Mother. In this way, even throughout our difficulties, we will find the strength to go forward, without fear of accusations, without the need for approval, based on your own dignity, with your own security of being saved and being accompanied by Mother Mary. Without making compromises and without spiritual make-up. Your dignity needs no make-up.



Let us go forward, happy to live for others, to be in love, and to be witnesses of the truth. Please do not lose your joy. Thank you.

