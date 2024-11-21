Catholic World News

Details announced for 2024 World Youth Day in Rome

November 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life has announced the details of the Roman celebration of the 39th World Youth Day (WYD), held on November 24, the feast of Christ the King. Pope Francis will preside a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, and youth from Portugal (where the last international WYD was held) will hand over the WYD cross and Marian icon to youth from South Korea (where the next international WYD will be held).

In 1985, Pope St. John Paul II announced the annual celebration of World Youth Day in the dioceses of the world. In addition, World Youth Days have been celebrated internationally every few years—most recently, in Lisbon (2023).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!