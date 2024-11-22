Catholic World News

Key Trump allies seek to slash federal funding for Planned Parenthood

November 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who will head a new “Department of Government Efficiency” in the Trump administration, have trained their sights on government support for Planned Parenthood.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, the two list potential cuts in the federal budget, including “nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

