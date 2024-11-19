Catholic World News

End the scourge of hunger, Pope urges G20 leaders

November 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the G20 Summit in Brazil, Pope Francis called on the world’s wealthiest nations to work together to end hunger.

“It is a matter of great concern that society has not yet found a way to address the tragic situation of those facing starvation,” the Pope wrote in his November 18 message. “The silent acceptance by human society of famine is a scandalous injustice and a grave offense.”

“Those who, through usury and greed, cause the starvation and death of their brothers and sisters in the human family are indirectly committing a homicide, which is imputable to them (cf. Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2269),” the Pope continued. “No effort should be spared to lift people out of poverty and hunger.”

The Pope added:

It is important to keep in mind that the issue of hunger is not merely a matter of insufficient food; rather, it is a consequence of broader social and economic injustices. Poverty, in particular, is a significant contributing factor to hunger, perpetuating a cycle of economic and social inequalities that are pervasive in our global society.



The relationship between hunger and poverty is inextricably linked. It is thus evident that immediate and decisive action must be taken to eradicate the scourge of hunger and poverty.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, is attending the summit and delivered the papal message.

