Cardinal Parolin joins G20 summit

November 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, is in Brazil this week to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

The cardinal is representing Pope Francis, who was invited by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio (Lula) da Silva.

