Pope offers criteria for libraries

November 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language address to participants in a library conference organized by the Vatican Apostolic Library, Pope Francis offered four criteria for the work of libraries: “time is greater than space; unity prevails over conflict; reality is greater than the idea; the whole is greater than the part.” These principles are also found in Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel), his inaugural apostolic exhortation.

Pope Francis also recalled the figure of Pope Pius XI, who once led the Vatican Library, updating its technology and making the Library “a secure place for many scholars, even for those persecuted by totalitarian regimes, which the Pope always firmly opposed.” In doing so, Pope Francis encouraged the libraries of today to be “places of peace, oases of encounter, and platforms for open discussion.”

