Pope evokes martyred Ukraine, machine-gunned Palestinians as he renews peace appeal

November 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his November 13 general audience, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

“Let us not forget the countries at war,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “Brothers and sisters, martyred Ukraine is suffering!”

“Let us not forget Ukraine; let us not forget Palestine, Israel, Myanmar and so many nations at war,” he continued. “Let us not forget that group of Palestinians, machine-gunned, innocent. Let us pray for peace. We have so much need, so much need of peace!”

The Vatican omitted the Pope’s peace appeal in its English translation of the audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

