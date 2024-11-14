Catholic World News

Barbados prime minister meets with Pontiff

November 14, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 14 with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados.

A brief Vatican announcement after the meeting indicated that the conversation had church-state issues and concerns about climate change.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!