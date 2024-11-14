Catholic World News

Bahrain to sponsor digitization of Vatican Library’s Arabic documents

November 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Kingdom of Bahrain and the Vatican Apostolic Library have agreed to joint projects, including the digitization of the library’s Arabic documents, with the formal signing of a memorandum of understanding scheduled for November 15.

The nation of 1.6 million, located in the Persian Gulf (map), is 82% Muslim, 11% Christian, and 6% Hindu. Islam is the state religion, with religious freedom respected to a markedly greater degree than in neighboring Saudi Arabia. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2022.

