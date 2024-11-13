Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for French group serving homeless

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 13 with members of the Foyer Notre-Dame des Sans-Abri and of the Association of Friends of Gabriel Rosset, two groups that work with the poor and homeless.

The Pope saluted Gabriel Rosset, the founder of the group in Lyon, who “knew how to recognize the presence of Christ in the poor.”

