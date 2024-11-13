Catholic World News

Pope laments attacks on hospitals, other civilian buildings in Ukraine

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis, echoing recent remarks to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square, has asked for prayers “for martyred Ukraine, where even hospitals and other civilian buildings are being targeted.”

“May we pray for Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, and Sudan,” he added. “Let us pray for peace throughout the world.”

