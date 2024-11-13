Catholic World News

Pope to dine with 1,300 poor people, Vatican announces

November 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will dine with 1,300 people on November 17, the World Day of the Poor, the Vatican has announced.

The Pontiff will also preside at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and bless 13 keys for new homes for the disadvantaged. The Vincentian order is overseeing the construction of the homes in Syria and other nations.

