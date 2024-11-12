Catholic World News

Kidnappers release Nigerian priest

November 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father Emmanuel Azubuike, who was abducted by armed men on November 5, has been released, the Diocese of Okigwe has disclosed. He was set free by his kidnappers on November 11.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!