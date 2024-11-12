Catholic World News

Pope thanks American philanthropists who funded Vatican’s COVID-19 commission

November 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis thanked members of Foundations and Donors Interested in Catholic Activities (FADICA) for their financial support of the Holy See. He also praised them for acting synodally.

“I am especially grateful for the support that you give to the offices of the Holy See that seek to discern the signs of the times and to help the universal Church to respond with wisdom, charity and foresightedness to the needs and challenges of the present moment,” the Pope said during the November 11 audience. “At the same time, I thank you for your quiet encouragement of so many initiatives that enrich the life and apostolate of the Church in the United States.”

The Pope added:

As a “network,” FADICA is naturally “synodal” in that it counts on the common vision, commitment and cooperation of so many individuals, families and foundations. I ask that this synodal spirit of solidarity and generous concern for others will always be nurtured by a sense of gratitude for the abundant gifts the Lord has bestowed upon us and an ever deeper experience of the transforming power of his love.

In 2022, FADICA’s largest program-service expense was $1,020,863 for the Vatican COVID-19 Commission, according to its latest publicly available tax return. FADICA expended $1,447,253 on the commission in 2021 and $1,346,355 on the commission in 2020.

