New York archdiocese plans staff layoffs

November 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York has disclosed that the archdiocese will lay off 4% of its staff, trimming $1.5 million of the archdiocesan budget.

The layoffs come shortly after the announcement that the archdiocese had sold its headquarters building. More staff cuts could be coming as the archdiocese seeks to balance its budget.

