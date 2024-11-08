Catholic World News

Paris again hears the bells of Notre Dame

November 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bells sounded from the belfry of the basilica of Notre Dame in Paris on November 8, for the first time since the cathedral was ravaged by fire on August 19, 2019.

The replacement of the bells is one of the final stages of restoration leading to the re-opening of the basilica on December 8.

