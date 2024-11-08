Catholic World News

Teach the art of prayer with joy, Pope advises Augustinian nuns

November 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Augustinian Nuns of San Ildefonso from Talavera de la Reina, Spain, who were on pilgrimage to Rome along with some of their students, as they commemorated the 450th anniversary of their convent’s founding.

“Ever since its founding, this monastery has united contemplative life with the service of Christian education, and probably many of you entered into contact with these religious sisters during your school years,” the Pope said on November 7. “Be teachers of the art of prayer, so that, from school, among all the knowledge that they can pass on to children, the ability to speak with God, the ability to listen to Him, to feel Him present in every moment of life and to accept His inspirations with docility, may stand out.”

“And please, do not lose your joy, do not lose your sense of humor,” the Pope continued. “Holiness is always joyful ... Have a smile that comes from the heart, that is not false, that is always full.”

The Pope also renewed his repeated expressions of concern for Spain, devastated by recent flooding. “And this leads me to give you another piece of advice: always have the needs of others at heart,” the Pope told the nuns.

