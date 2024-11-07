Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for prayer for Valencia

November 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing two earlier appeals, Pope Francis called for prayer for Valencia, in eastern Spain, devastated by recent flooding.

“I wished to greet the Virgen de los Desamparados, Our Lady who takes care of the poor, Patroness of Valencia; Valencia, which is suffering greatly, and also other parts of Spain, but Valencia which is underwater and suffering,” the Pope said at the beginning of his November 6 general audience (photograph).

He continued:

I wanted her to be here, the Patroness of Valencia. This little image that the Valencians themselves gave to me. Today, in a special way, let us pray for Valencia and for the other areas of Spain that are suffering because of the water.

Later, at the conclusion of the audience, the Pontiff asked those in attendance to pray a Hail Mary for Valencia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

