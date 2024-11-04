Catholic World News

Papal appeals for Valencia

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On November 1, and again on November 3, Pope Francis appealed for assistance for the people of Valencia, in eastern Spain, beset by flooding that killed more than 200 people.

“Let us pray for the populations of the Iberian peninsula, especially the Valencian community, engulfed by the storm DANA: for the deceased and their loved ones, and for all the damaged families,” the Pope said on November 1. “May the Lord sustain those who are suffering, and those who are bringing relief. Our closeness to the people of Valencia.”

Two days later, he added:

And let us continue to pray for Valencia, and the other communities in Spain, who are suffering so much in these days. What do I do for the people of Valencia? Do I pray? Do I offer something? Think about this question.

