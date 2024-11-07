Catholic World News

US bishops’ president congratulates Trump, notes Church is ‘not aligned with any political party’

November 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, offered his congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump and noted that “the Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party.”

“In the United States, we are fortunate to live in a democracy and yesterday Americans went to the polls to choose who should lead our country as the next President of the United States,” Archbishop Broglio said on November 6. “I congratulate President-elect Trump, as well as the national, state and local officials who campaigned to represent the people.

“Now, we move from campaigning to governing,” Archbishop Broglio continued. “We rejoice in our ability to transition peacefully from one government to the next.”

The prelate added:

The Catholic Church is not aligned with any political party, and neither is the bishops’ conference. No matter who occupies the White House or holds the majority on Capitol Hill, the Church’s teachings remain unchanged, and we bishops look forward to working with the people’s elected representatives to advance the common good of all.



As Christians, and as Americans, we have the duty to treat each other with charity, respect, and civility, even if we may disagree on how to carry out matters of public policy. As a Nation blessed with many gifts we must also be concerned for those outside our borders and eager to offer assistance to all.



Let us pray for President-elect Trump, as well as all leaders in public life, that they may rise to meet the responsibilities entrusted to them as they serve our country and those whom they represent. Let us ask for the intercession of our Blessed Mother, the patroness of our nation, that she guide to uphold the common good of all and promote the dignity of the human person, especially the most vulnerable among us, including the unborn, the poor, the stranger, the elderly and infirm, and migrants.

