Chicago priest appointed to Vatican ecology post

November 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Father Manuel Dorantes, a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago, to a four-year term as administrative-management director of the Laudato si’ Higher Education Center.

The November 6 appointment came six weeks after Pope Francis expressed satisfaction with the work of the Center, founded in February 2023 and named after the Pope’s 2015 encyclical letter.

