Papal satisfaction with work of Laudato Si’ Higher Education Center

September 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Laudato Si’ Higher Education Center on September 19 and expressed satisfaction with its work since its founding in February 2023.

The center, established by the Pope, “works for the integral formation of the person in the context of a sustainable economy and according to the principles of the encyclical Laudato Si’,” the Pope recalled.

The Pope discussed the center’s Borgo Project at the papal residence in Castel Gandolfo, describing it as a “complex, multi-faceted project, involving various aspects of integral ecology”—a project “intended to be distinguished in terms of its sustainability and diversification, investing in infrastructure, irrigation systems and the development of agricultural techniques respecting the ecosystem and biodiversity.”

Pope Francis added:

I was particularly pleased to note that, for both cultivation and agricultural production—and the vineyard in particular—a large amount of labor is involved. This responds to the intention agreed upon at the outset to strive for the restoration of good and fruitful relations between the human family and creation, through labor that cares for and cherishes what has been entrusted to us by the Creator.

