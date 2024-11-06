Catholic World News

Prayer must be spontaneous, Pope tells weekly audience

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular public audience on November 6, Pope Francis said that “always, spontaneity in prayer is what helps us the most.”

Continuing his series of talks on the Holy Spirit, the Pope focused on vital role of the Holy Spirit. “You pray when the Holy Spirit helps you to pray,” he said.

Insisting that one must always pray freely, the Pontiff said: “’Today I have to pray for this, this, and this, because I promised this, this and this. Otherwise, I will go to hell.’ No, that is not prayer!” Spontaneous prayer, guided by the Holy Spirit, he said, means “praying as children, not as slaves.”

