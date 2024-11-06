Catholic World News

Details announced for jubilee of artists

November 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has published details of the Jubilee of Artists, which will take place in Rome on February 16-18, as part of the 2025 jubilee year.

“Individual artists and groups of artists are invited to journey on the ‘way of beauty,’ the via pulchritudinis, to encounter Jesus Christ, ‘the image (icon) of the invisible God’ (Col 1:15),” the USCCB stated in its ten-page resource packet.

The USCCB also offered suggestions to dioceses and parishes for celebrating the jubilee locally.

