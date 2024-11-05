Catholic World News

USCCB, Lutherans mark 25th anniversary of ecumenical milestone

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) have issued a statement commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Joint Declaration on the Doctrine of Justification (JDJJ), signed by the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and the Lutheran World Federation in 1999.

“The JDDJ announced theological consensus on how Catholics and Lutherans understand justification by God’s grace through faith in Christ, lifting 16th-century condemnations,” said Bishop Denis Madden, co-chair of the US Lutheran-Catholic dialogue, and Elizabeth Eaton, presiding bishop of the ELCA. “After merely three decades of dialogue, what had divided us as Lutherans and Catholics for nearly 500 years no longer did.”

The declaration and other milestones “were the God-given fruits of our theological dialogue together, harvested through the labors of our steadfast theologians and leaders,” they added. “Our commitment is to abide in Christ and with each other, taking the long approach in a quick-fix world.”

