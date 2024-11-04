Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for ‘Field Hospital Churches’

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “No one can remain indifferent to the suffering of others,” Pope Francis said, as he met on November 4 with participants in the Third Meeting of Field Hospital Churches.

The Pontiff encouraged the group to help those in need and “to continue seeing in each of them, who are vulnerable, the face of Christ.”

