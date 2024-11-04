Catholic World News

Papal prayers for deceased bishops

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following an annual tradition for the month of November, Pope Francis presided at a Mass for the bishops who have died in the past year.

In his homily the Pontiff recalled the prayer of the good thief at the Crucifixion: “Jesus, remember me when You come into your kingdom.”

More than 120 bishops, including seven cardinals, died during the past year.

