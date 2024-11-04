Catholic World News

The path of holiness is God’s gift and our response: papal Angelus address on All Saints Day

November 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address on All Saints Day, Pope Francis told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square that the Beatitudes are “our identity card, and also the way of holiness,” and that the path to holiness shown by Jesus “is both a gift from God and our response.”

Holiness, the Pope explained, “is a gift from God because, as St. Paul says, it is He who sanctifies (cf. 1 Cor 6:11). And this is why the Lord is the first we ask to make us holy, to make our heart similar to His.”

“The Father of heaven indeed offers us His holiness, but He does not impose it,” the Pope continued. “He sows it in us, He makes us taste its flavor and see its beauty, but then He awaits our response.”

The Pope concluded:

Let us ask ourselves, now: do I ask God, in prayer, for the gift of a holy life? Do I let myself be guided by the good impulses that His Spirit inspires in me? And do I commit myself personally to practicing the Beatitudes of the Gospel, in the environments in which I live? May Mary, Queen of all Saints, help us to make our lives a path of holiness.

