November papal prayer intention: for anyone who has lost a child

November 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for November 2024, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray that all parents who mourn the loss of a son or daughter find support in their community and receive peace and consolation from the Holy Spirit.”

