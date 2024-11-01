Catholic World News

CWN closed for All Saints Day

November 01, 2024

The offices of Catholic World News are closed on Friday, November 1, so that our staff can celebrate the Solemnity of All Saints. Regular CWN coverage will resume on Monday, November 4.

