Act against cyberattacks and apply international law to cyberspace, Vatican diplomat urges

October 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN committee meeting on international security, a leading Vatican diplomat emphasized the importance of international action against cyberattacks and said that “health, education and humanitarian facilities run by the Catholic Church have also been the target of numerous attacks.”

“The application of international law and international humanitarian law to cyberspace is of paramount importance for the maintenance of peace and security,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “It is imperative that the international community maintains its commitment to collective action.”

