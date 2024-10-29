Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Philippine tropical storm victims

October 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Angelus address on October 27, Pope Francis prayed for victims of Tropical Storm Trami.

“I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone,” the Pope said. “May the Lord support that people, so full of faith.”

The storm killed over 120 people and caused landslides and flooding.

