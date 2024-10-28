Catholic World News

‘The cry, faith, the journey’: papal reflection on Christ’s healing of Bartimaeus

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on Christ’s healing of the blind beggar Bartimaeus (Mark 10:46-52) during his Sunday Angelus address on October 27 and highlighted “three aspects of this encounter, which becomes a dialogue: the cry, faith, the journey.”

Bartimaeus’ cry, the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, “is not only a request for help. It is an affirmation of himself ... Do we hear the cry of beggars?”

Turning to the beggar’s faith, the Pope said, “Bartimaeus sees because he believes; Christ is the light of his eyes. The Lord observes how Bartimaeus looks at him. How do I look at a beggar?”

“Each one of us is Bartimaeus, blind within, who follows Jesus once he has approached Him,” the Pope added, as he reflected on the beggar’s journey. “When you approach a poor person and make your proximity felt, it is Jesus who approaches you in the person of that poor man.”

“Let us pray together to Mary, the dawn of salvation, that she may guard our path in the light of Christ,” the Pope concluded.

