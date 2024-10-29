Catholic World News

Pope to open holy door at Roman prison at beginning of 2025 jubilee year

October 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will open a holy door for the 2025 jubilee year at Rebibbia prison in Rome, Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, announced on October 28 (video).

The Pope will open the holy door there on December 26, two days after the opening of the holy door at St. Peter’s Basilica, and before the opening of the holy doors at the Lateran Basilica (December 29), St. Mary Major (January 1), and St. Paul Outside the Walls (January 5).

In Spes Non Confundit, his bull of indiction for the jubilee year, Pope Francis wrote, “In order to offer prisoners a concrete sign of closeness, I would myself like to open a Holy Door in a prison, as a sign inviting prisoners to look to the future with hope and a renewed sense of confidence” (n. 10). Cathedrals and shrines outside of Rome will not have holy doors, though the faithful may gain indulgences in other ways, such as visits to cathedrals and other places.

In Spes Non Confundit, the Pope also called for gestures of hope toward prisoners during the jubilee year. Archbishop Fisichella announced an agreement between the Vatican and the Italian government allowing for “forms of reintegration for several prisoners through their employment in social commitment activities.”

