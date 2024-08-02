Catholic World News

Vatican issues clarification on Holy Doors during 2025 Jubilee

August 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cathedrals and shrines outside of Rome will not have holy doors during the 2025 jubilee, the Dicastery for Evangelization emphasized in an Italian-language note.

The dicastery encouraged the faithful to read the Apostolic Penitentiary’s Decree on the Granting of Indulgence during the Ordinary Jubilee Year 2025, which notes that indulgences may be gained by visits to cathedrals, minor basilicas, and other places—even if they do not have holy doors. Citing Spes non confundit, the bull of indiction of the jubilee year, the dicastery noted that there will be holy doors only at the Papal Basilicas of St. Peter, St. John Lateran, St. Mary Major, and St. Paul Outside the Walls—and possibly at a prison.

During the extraordinary jubilee of mercy (2015), a door of mercy (distinct from a holy door) was opened in every diocese. For the great jubilee of the year 2000, Pope St. John Paul II granted indulgences for visits to cathedrals and shrines, but noted that “the rite of the opening of the holy door is proper to the Vatican Basilica [i.e., St. Peter’s Basilica} and the other Patriarchal Basilicas.”

