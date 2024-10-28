Catholic World News

Pakistani Christian man arrested for protesting daughter’s forced marriage

October 28, 2024

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: A Christian man was arrested by Pakistani police and jailed for three days after he protested the abduction, forced conversion, and marriage of his teenage daughter.

Shakeel Masih appealed for justice after his 13-year-old daughter was seized, converted, renamed, and “married” by an older Muslim man. After the girl escaped, the father was arrested, apparently for refusing to disclosed her whereabouts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!