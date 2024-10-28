Catholic World News

Jesuits, Pope mourn slain Mexican priest

October 28, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Society of Jesus in Mexico and Pope Francis mourned the slaying of Father Marcelo Pérez, SJ, in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

Father Pérez was “a symbol of resistance and accompaniment for the communities of Chiapas, defending the people’s dignity, their rights and building peace,” the Mexican province of the Society of Jesus said in a statement. “ His commitment to justice and solidarity made him a reference point for those who desire a future without violence and oppression.”

Pope Francis said on October 27:

I join with the beloved Church of San Cristóbal de las Casas, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, which is mourning the priest Marcelo Pérez Pérez, murdered last Sunday. A zealous servant of the Gospel and of the faithful People of God, may his sacrifice, like that of other priests killed for their fidelity to the ministry, be a seed of peace and Christian life.

