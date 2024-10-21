Catholic World News

Priest killed in Mexico’s Chiapas state

October 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest was shot and killed in Chiapas, Mexico on October 20.

Father Marcelo Perez was attacked by two gunmen as he left a church in San Cristobal after celebrating Sunday Mass. The young priest was an advocate for farm workers in Chiapas a state long troubled by violence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

