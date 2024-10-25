Catholic World News

Uzbek government sees beards as sign of terrorism

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Uzbekistan have begun arresting men with long beards, shaving them, and imposing a fine. The government explains that full beards have been associated with terrorism.

