Police suspect arson in Massachusetts church fire

October 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Franklin, Massachusetts, are investigating the possibility that a fire in St. Mary’s church was deliberately set.

A fire that started in the church’s sacristy was successfully extinguished, but state and local officials—joined by federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives—are investigating the incident as a case of arson, officials reported.

