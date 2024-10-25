Catholic World News

Vatican message: G7 forum on missionaries an opportunity to ‘strengthen solidarity’

October 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a message to a G7 forum in Italy on “Education for development in Africa: The role of missions.”

In his message to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Cardinal Parolin wrote that Pope Francis hoped that the event would “strengthen the values of solidarity and humanitarian commitment of those who have at heart the cause of the least.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!