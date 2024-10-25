Catholic World News

Pope’s new vicar general for Rome named Archpriest of Lateran Basilica

October 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal-designate Baldassare Reina, his vicar general for the Diocese of Rome since October 6, as Archpriest of the Lateran Basilica, the Pope’s cathedral. The Pope also conferred on him the personal title of archbishop.

The 53-year-old cardinal-designate’s rise in the hierarchy has been meteoric. A priest of the Archdiocese of Agrigento, he was appointed auxiliary bishop of Rome in 2022, viceregent of Rome in 2023, and cardinal earlier this month, upon his appointment as the Pope’s vicar general.

The appointment of Cardinal-designate Reina as Archpriest of the Lateran Basilica was not unexpected: in the postconciliar era, the vicar general of Rome has concurrently served as Archpriest of the Lateran Basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!