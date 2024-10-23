Catholic World News

Pope laments ‘terrible’ death toll in Ukraine

October 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis repeated his plea for peace during his regular weekly public audience on October 23.

The Pontiff said that he had received “terrible” reports on the casualties in the Ukraine war; estimates have suggested as many as one million fatalities.

The Pope continued: “And let us not forget Myanmar; let us not forget Palestine, which is suffering inhumane attacks; let us not forget Israel, and let us not forget all nations at war.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!