Cardinal Eugenio Dal Corso, Italian missionary bishop, dies at 85

October 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Eugenio Dal Corso, PSDP, an Italian missionary in Angola, died on October 20 at the age of 85.

Dal Corso made his first vows as a member of the Congregation of the Poor Servants of Divine Providence in 1959 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1963. He was appointed a bishop in 1995, led two different Angolan dioceses, and retired in 2018.

The Vatican newspaper reported that following his retirement, he chose to serve as a chaplain in another Angolan diocese that had a great need for priests. Pope Francis named him a cardinal in 2019, when he was 80.

