Armenian church helps prepare texts for Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

October 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Armenian Apostolic Church assisted the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity and the World Council of Churches in preparing texts for the 2026 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the dicastery has announced.

In 2023, materials were prepared with the assistance of the Minnesota Council of Churches; in 2024, with the assistance of Catholics and Protestants of Burkina Faso; and for 2025, with the assistance of the Monastery of Bose in Italy.

The Armenian Apostolic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

