Catholic World News

Liberian president meets with Pontiff

October 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 18 with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia.

The Vatican disclosed that their conversation had centered on Church-state relations, particularly in the fields of education and health care. They also discussed international affairs, with a focus on migration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!