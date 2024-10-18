Catholic World News

Swiss bishops rebuked for mishandling abuse complaints

October 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on Swiss Info

CWN Editor's Note: Several Swiss bishops have been formally admonished by the Vatican for their handling of sex-abuse complaints, the Swiss bishops’ conference has disclosed.

“Errors, shortcomings and omissions in the area of canonical procedural norms have been identified, which the bishops deeply regret,” the episcopal conference announced. The bishops who earned Vatican rebukes were not identified, and no further disciplinary action is anticipated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!