Inaction on climate change will ‘spell disaster,’ Vatican diplomat warns

October 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN committee on sustainable development, a leading Vatican diplomat warned that “with our global climate in peril, we are at a critical juncture.”

“The choices we make today will determine the world we leave to future generations,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Inaction will spell disaster. However, there is still hope.”

In his statement, Archbishop Caccia emphasized that “each nation shares in the global responsibility to protect the climate for present and future generations,” that “climate change is an issue of justice and solidarity,” and that “the urgency of this crisis demands a cultural transformation.”

